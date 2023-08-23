If You Cannot Meet Up My Standard, Say It Now So That We Can Change You – Wike Tells FCTA & FCDA

The new Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has reacted after he met leadership teams of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)

Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party is one of the newly inaugurated Minister appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had earlier been screened and confirmed by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

The Daily Trust paper reported that, Nyesom Wike, while addressing the leadership teams of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) said; “The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be. I moved around Abuja and found out there is total darkness in most of the places. What we need to do is to ensure light comes back as soon as possible.”

He added; “If you are in charge of sanitation, will call you at any time of the day. We shouldn’t allow motor parks all over the place. Something must be done as soon as possible. If you cannot meet up my standard, say it now so that we can change you”

The former Governor of Rivers State stated further; “Street trading is prohibited. People selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity.”

He noted; “Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers.”

