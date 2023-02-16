If You Cannot Get Naira, You Can Get $1 And Give To People To Buy Votes- Ayo Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ago Oyalowo who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently commented all the new Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as he claimed that the policy is designed in order to let the presidential candidate of the all progressive congress lose the election.

When he was talking, he said that for the fact that some APC members have been speaking against the Naira redesign and Naira swap, some people think it is because these APC members want to buy people’s votes with the old Naira notes they have stashed in their various houses. He also made it known that buying votes from people during the election is one of the easiest things because, if one cannot get the new Naira notes, then one can get $1, give it to people and buy their votes.

However, he further ended his speech with a concluding statement saying, “If the worst come to the worst, how much do you buy a vote? Seriously, how much? If you cannot get Naira, you can get $1 and give to people to buy votes. So, thinking that we are speaking against the policy because of vote buying, is outside the point.”

