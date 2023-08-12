If You Can Forgive Moshood Tijani, We Should Be Able To Look The Other Way For El-rufai-Woye Adeyemi

In a recent interview with TVC news, which discusses the ministerial nominees amongst which 45 were confirmed by the Senate out of the 48. Invited onto the interview was APC chieftain, Woye Adeyemi who spoke about the issues around the confirmation of Nasir El-rufai as minister of the federal republic of Nigeria hours after it was reported that he has withdrawn his interest of being part of President Tinubu’s cabinet.

He said, and quote: “If you can forgive Moshood Tijani, we should be able to also look the other way for El-Rufai based on, maybe his utterances then for senator Danladi, Danladi had issues that the legal section of the Senate must clarify. There are two cases, the one that went to Supreme Court that said Danladi was barred for some years from taking office and I I watched him he could not be able to explain to the Senators clearly whether there was another judgment as he claimed from Jalingo.”

“So I think that case is just a legal case of having opinion and Stella’s issue too is like petition and I think once have been investigated and the president in his own wisdom feels that he can bring them back but these three, I mean the two gentlemen and one lady they are also competent people I mean in their own right.”

