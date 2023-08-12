“If You Can Forgive Moshood Tijani, We Should Be Able To Look The Other Way For El-Rufai” – Woye Adeyemi

During a recent interview with TVC , the discussion revolved around the confirmation of ministerial nominees, of which 45 out of 48 were approved by the Senate. Invited to share insights was APC chieftain Woye Adeyemi, who focused on the confirmation process for Nasir El-Rufai as a federal minister, following reports of his withdrawal from President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Adeyemi expressed his views, stating, “If we can forgive Moshood Tijani, we should also consider showing leniency towards El-Rufai. El-Rufai’s confirmation might be influenced by his past remarks. As for Senator Danladi, his situation is entangled with legal matters that require Senate’s legal section’s clarification. There are two cases, including one that reached the Supreme Court, indicating that Danladi was barred from office for a certain period. Watching him, it seemed he struggled to explain whether there was another judgment as he claimed, issued from Jalingo.”

He further commented, “I perceive these cases as legal matters derived from differing perspectives. Stella’s situation, on the other hand, seems more like a petition. The President’s decision to reinstate them appears to be based on thorough investigation and his discretion. Regarding these three individuals, including the two gentlemen and one lady, they possess their own competencies.”

