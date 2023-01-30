If You Betray Or Disappoint Me, I Will Ignore, I Won’t Get Angry Because You Are Not My God- Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has noted he won’t get angry if anyone betrays him in the 2023 election.

According to Independent news media, while speaking to Nigerians in Edo state, Tinubu said

“Don’t get angry; anger does not solve problems. Disappointment is an energizer for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry; I ignore you.

“The reason is because you are not my God and you are not my creator.

Governor Abdullahi Sule has also reacted to people who are saying some governors may betray Tinubu to support opposition party.

According to theCable news media, while saying APC northerners won’t dump and support Atiku, he said

“If there is any governor that is unhappy with Tinubu and is trying to go to the opposition, believe me, I have never heard from such a governor, nor met such a governor,” he said.

So, if someone comes in today to plan a shifting base to the opposition, he will have difficulty convincing other northern governors to do that. So, if there is one, I don’t know.”

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

