If You Betray Me, I Will Not Get Angry, I Will Just Ignore You – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently revealed that he will not get angry if anyone betrays him, rather he will ignore such person.

According to the report on Punch , the former Lagos state governor mentioned this during a Town Hall meeting in Benin, in Edo state on Sunday, 29th of January 2023.

Tinubu, further in his statement, revealed that when people disappoint him, rather to become down, he uses it as an avenue to work harder. In his words, he said: “Disappointment is an energiser for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you.”

The Politician mentioned that Edo state has enough gas to make the country compete with other world gas-producing countries like Russia. He urged the people to take back Edo state from the PDP and make sure the power is returned to the APC.

He said: “Nigeria will make money because Edo has the largest deposit of gas. We will make money for Nigeria. There will be long-term money for long-term projects. We will develop our gas and ship it to Europe and compete with Russia. I am one of the smartest assets in Nigeria.

