After meeting with Atiku Abubakar and other PDP members privately, former Oyo State governor Rasheed Ladoja vowed to spill the beans on the PDP’s presidential candidate if Atiku was elected. For the time being, he will refrain from responding.

He said that both Atiku and PDP National Chairman Iyorchiya Ayu are not straightforward individuals. When it comes to democracy, he remarked, the party chairman is very obstinate.

Iorchiya Ayu was just as stubborn as anyone else when it came to democracy, he informed anyone who would listen. You claim he was fired, but Abacha didn’t fire him; he fired Abacha.

“Ayu possesses extraordinary mental ability. Turning it on is a piece of cake for him. Since you are no simple guy, Mr. President (Atiku), I assure you that I will be perfectly within my rights to tell the American people what I know about you should you ever become president.”

