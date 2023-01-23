If You Become President, I’ll Say What I Know About You; You Are Not A Simple Man – Ladoja to Atiku

After a secret meeting with him and other PDP members, Rasheed Ladoja, the former governor of Oyo State, vowed to make information regarding the PDP’s presidential candidate public if Atiku Abubakar won the election. He will defer his response for the time being.

He asserted that neither Atiku nor Iyorchiya Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, are honorable individuals. He mentioned how adamant the party chairman is about democracy.

Iorchiya Ayu declared to everybody who would listen that he was just as unyielding as everyone else when it came to democracy. You say he was fired, but Abacha, not he, was the one who was fired.

“Ayu possesses an amazing capacity for contemplation. He finds it simple to turn it on. Since you are not a simple man, Mr. President (Atiku), I can assure you that if you ever win the presidency, I will have every right to inform the American people of what I know about you.”

Content created and supplied by: Tarifree (via 50minds

News )

