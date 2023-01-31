If You Ask Those Supporting Tinubu, 95% Of Them Will Tell You They Won’t Vote For Him— Ossai Success

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Success Ossai, A media aide to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised the candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bola Ahmad Tinubu to step down from the presidential race because Nigerians are tired of listening to him. According to Vanguard paper, Mr Ossai shared the advice during a recent interview with newsmen.

Mr Ossai noted that Nigerians are tired of listening to Tinubu and those following him will not vote for him during the 2023 general election. He said that Tinubu has thousands of factors working against him already and instead of facing failure at the end of the election, he should step down, go home, and rest.

Speaking further, Mr Ossai stated that at the current state of affairs, Nigeria needs an experienced leader because everything deteriorated under APC watch.

“If you ask the people following him about their honest views regarding Tinubu as President, 95% of them will tell you they are just following him but won’t vote for him.” He added.

