If you are that popular, you do not need N70m to campaign- Muhammad Yakubu tells Ado Doguwa

During an interview on channels Television this afternoon, it was reported that the National Convener of the Atiku and Okowa Patriots of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Muhammad Yakubu, has reacted to Ado Doguwa’s statement, as the latter claimed that by constitution, they are allowed to have the cash of 70 million naira to run an election.

While he was talking, Muhammad claimed that he has been spending money for the past 3 weeks without having cash, and that he has spent millions of naira without any cash because he has been doing transfers.

He claimed that if Ado Doguwa is popular enough among his people, then he doesn’t need that amount of money to run an election, since he is not INEC.

He said, “If you are that popular, you don’t need N70m to campaign. We know these things. What they need is that, they need money to buy votes to win the election.”

