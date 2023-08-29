If You Are In The Jesus Family, You Are Preserved- Bishop David Oyedepo

Winners Chapel International Surrey is the branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Presiding Bishop.

The presiding pastor and president of the winners chapel international, Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo in his recent post on their official facebook page makes prophetic declarations to the public

The servant of God went on to say that if you want your life to be preserved, there is no other way but to join the jesus people, the company of light, dominion, victor and triumphant.

The clergy man reported that ‘Long life is freely available in Christ. If you want your life to be preserved, join the Jesus people, the company of light!

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘When you are possessed with the Spirit of love, every other thing in the world naturally loses value to you, yet you keep increasing in value. You cannot be addicted to God and not be added to.

