If You Are Engaged In Yahoo Yahoo, You Are Digging Your Grave Without Knowing – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware The God Of Gold Is On The Hunt For Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023 at Breaking New Grounds Day 4, Evening Session.

According to him, “Wealth is our portion in redemption, not our ambition, it’s alloted us in redemption. The possession of money is not evil but the love and worship of money is evil. Some fellows in this Church, God helped from Heaven and they saw money and fled, a number of them are smelling now. You better take cover, the moment you go off the covenant path, you have registered for crises. It’s not a curse, it’s a covenant.”

He then said, “Judas was a land speculator, he was stealing to buy land, he now had a land to buy and there was no money that he could steal. The eyes of Peter, James and John were on the money, he said, “I better sell Jesus and buy this land. I don’t want to miss this land”. He sold his Master, because (the love of money) makes you mad. Jesus knew that Judas was a thief but if He ever mentioned it, Peter will cut his neck. Ll

Further, he said, “Any illegitimate business that anyone is involved in here is digging your grace without knowing. Yahoo, Yahoo manipulations, if you are engaged in yahoo yahoo you are digging your grave without knowing, get out of it. There are decent legitimate ways to add genuine income and be at peace.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hours 14 minutes for the sermon

PrayerMedia (

)