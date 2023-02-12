If Wike Support Any Party Apart From PDP, He Will Lose His Election In River State-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his church’s Facebook page, shared his opinion regarding the forthcoming presidential election in River state.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Tinubu will not win in River state presidential election. Meaning that he will be defeated. And The PDP will take the lead. Speaking further he said ” I am not for PDP. But I am saying this because Wike wanted to destroy the PDP. He is misleading people everywhere. And that is why the G5 Governors’ future is about to deteriorate. Meaning that they are putting the future in problems and bondage.

Speaking further he said “If Wike Support Any Party Apart From PDP, He Will Lose His Election In River State. Why? Because his followers will not vote for him. Therefore, It is either he stays in PDP and is glorified or he should leave PDP and face the danger. Meaning that he will find himself in jail. This is the message to him from the Lord.

Watch the Video Here.

Fast forward from 4 minutes and 12 seconds

Content created and supplied by: Dyoungmon (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #Support #Party #PDP #Lose #Election #River #StatePrimate #AyodeleIf Wike Support Any Party Apart From PDP, He Will Lose His Election In River State-Primate Ayodele. Publish on 2023-02-12 22:47:08