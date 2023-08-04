If Wike joins APC, the benefits he gets in the PDP he may not get it in the APC- Dr Deji Omoshola

A political scientist, Dr Deji Omoshola has said former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike may not get the kind of benefits he gets in the PDP if he decides to join the ruling APC. Omoshola said this on Central TV while giving his opinion on why the nomination of Wike as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may work against the former Rivers State Governor.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “Another thing why that will work against Nyesom Wike is his hold on the PDP in Rivers State. How would he serve a power oriented politician like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he would be in an opposition party? You would recall the case of Olusegun Mimiko when he was in the Labour Party and hobnobbing with the PDP. He was eventually dragged into the party.

And if Nyesom Wike is dragged into the APC, at the end of the day, they may kind of like sideline him in terms of who get the tickets and the dictates of the party in Rivers State. Because the benefits that they will give him in the PDP, he may likely not get that opportunity in the APC.”

