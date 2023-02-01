This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Wike is a man, I dare him to inform the populace which presidential candidate he backs- Peterside Dakuku

Governor Nyesom Wike has been challenged by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the recently-retired Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), to announce his presidential candidate as he had pledged to do before the end of January.

Wike was characterised by the APC leader as “lacking courage, tact, reason, and finesse.”

In a press release issued yesterday in Port Harcourt, Peterside claimed that Wike “avoids difficult conversations, lacks vision, and prioritises personal interest above the interests of others. If Wike is a man, I dare him to inform the populace which presidential candidate he backs. Dakuku added that although he had told his supporters that he would introduce his candidature by the end of January, he lacked the guts to do so.

He characterised the governor as a multifaceted failure in government, whose main achievement was spending money on the media to create a false appearance that would cover up his incompetence in providing good governance, nepotism, and crude politics.

The APC leader also denounced attacks on the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Opobo/Nkoro Council campaign grounds.

The Guardian learned that some alleged political thugs had broken into the local APC rally and caused mayhem.

