If Wike Does Anyhow, He Gets Anyhow – Sam Amadi Reacts As Wike Assumes Office As FCT Minister

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), Dr Sam Amadi has taken to his Twitter to react as former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike assumes office as FCT Minister.

It was reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, has assumed official duties as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa to hold their first press conference.

Reacting to the development, Sam Amadi, who is the director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Theory took to his microblogging, Twitter to say no one should be deceived that Wike is not the Chief Executive of FCT.

According to Sam Amadi, he made it known in his statement by claiming that a minister is an aide of the President, nothing more.

Sam Amadi disclosed further that President Tinubu is the Chief Executive of FCT.

On that note, Sam Amadi noted that Urban renewal does not give even President the power to demolish anybody’s house, and if the former governor of Rivers state does anyhow, he gets anyhow.

In his statement, Sam Amadi wrote in the screenshot photo below:

What’s your take on this statement? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below.

Naija-hub-news (

)