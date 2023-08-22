NEWS

IF We’re Trying To Find Those Who Don’t Have C Of O And PDP Is One Of Them, We Will Do Our Work-Wike

According to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, if it is discovered that the PDP building in Abuja lacks a Certificate of Occupancy, the ministry will carry out its duties properly and diligently. In a press statement, he said that his major objective is to combat criminality and that he is not engaged in a conflict with any members of a political party.

He said, ”That little stage of life has passed for some of us. Have you ever noticed my fear of everyone or anything? I want to fight everyone, but I won’t tell anyone I want to fight them. If we are trying to find out those who do not have C of O and PDP is one of them, we will do our work. Could you even name one individual who is against me? Propaganda is spread by people, and I dislike those who don’t speak the truth.”

