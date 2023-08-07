If We Say The Truth, The Biggest Mistake ECOWAS Made Was Threatening Niger With Millitary Action-FFK

One of the members of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign spokesperson and former minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the biggest mistake that the members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, made was threatening the Millitary junta in Niger Republic with millitary intervention

The All Progressive Congress, APC Chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Monday to make the submission

Recall that the members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS headed by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had threatened to use millitary intervention on Niger Republic if the ousted president, Muhammed Bazoum, isn’t reinstalled within one week

In a post that the former Minister Of Ation shared on his page, he said ECOWAS shouldn’t have threatened the coupist with military intervention because it will make them look weak when the ultimatum lapses and they fail to take action

