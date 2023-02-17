If We Have State Police, A Gov Can Wake Up & Tell Non Indigenes To Leave His State – Shehu Sani Says

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has spoken against the idea of establishing state police in the country.

While speaking, the former lawmaker made it known that if we have state police in Nigeria, a state governor can wake up and tell the federal police and the federal government or non indigenes to leave his state.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle. He wrote: “When we have state police,a state governor can wake up and tell the FG or the non indigenes to leave his state.”

On several occasions, Nigerians have been clamouring for the establishment of state Police, but yesterday, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made a statement that surprised many, by countering the order that was given by President Muhammadu Buhari. Based on that note, if Governors are allowed to be in control of police in their various states, they can do one of these things Shehu Sani mentioned here.

