If We Had All Died In Rivers State, Which APC Would Wike Have Dreamt Of Benefitting From? – Darlington Nwauju

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted claims that it has relinquished the ministerial position allocated to the state to former Governor Nyesom Wike. Speculation has been circulating regarding Wike’s potential appointment in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

During a recent press briefing in Abuja, Chief Tony Okocha, the former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government, asserted that Wike played a crucial role in Bola Tinubu’s triumph in Rivers State during the presidential election held on February 25th. Okocha argued that Wike should be rewarded with the state’s due benefits since he knows the individuals who supported Tinubu’s campaign.

In response to this development, the APC in Rivers State dismissed Tony Okocha’s statement, emphasizing that he is not a member of their party. They further clarified that they have not received any communication from the national secretariat granting Okocha a waiver to join their ranks.

Darlington Nwauju, the spokesperson for the APC in Rivers State, released a statement addressing the situation. Nwauju highlighted that Wike had sponsored 12 court cases to prevent the Rivers APC from fielding candidates in the 2023 elections. Additionally, Nwauju pointed out that Wike had closed party offices belonging to his opponents and denied other political parties access to public facilities for campaigning purposes.

Nwauju emphasized, “If our party had been rendered nonexistent in the state, how could former Governor Wike even dream of benefiting from it? The President possesses vast experience and will not fall for the disingenuous notion of cutting his own nose off to spite his face.”

