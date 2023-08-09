If We Do Conscience Test For 99% Nigerian Politicians, They’ll Say We don’t Operate Democracy-Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, one of the lawyers representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has stated that if an empirical conscience tests is performed on many politicians in Nigeria, they will agree that what the nation is practicing is different from democracy

The lawyer made this known while speaking about certain issues on his Twitter page

It is no longer news that Okutepa is one of those who have always spoken concerning the state of things in the nation

In his latest post, he said many Nigerian politicians will agree that it is civilian dictatorship that is being practiced in the nation and not democracy if an empirical conscience tests is performed on many of them

” If we are to subject many politicians to empirical conscience tests, 99% of them will agree we don’t practice democracy”

