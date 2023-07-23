NEWS

If We Didn’t Have Some Level Of Confidence In The Judiciary, We’d Be On The Street—Chris Nwaokobia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , Chris Nwaokobia, convener of the Country First Movement, revealed that they have some level of confidence in the judiciary based on the presidential election petition tribunal, pointing out that if they didn’t, they would have been on the street or they would have been in anarchy by now.

( Photo credit: Arise )

He further stated that the former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, issued a statement in which he attacked the president for trying to threaten the judiciary by saying that there would be anarchy if the court delivered judgement against them.

 

According to him, “Let me say clearly that there’s something in the political amphitheatre; there’s something in the socio-political horizon that suggests that the people have some level of confidence in the judiciary. And I say this: if we didn’t, we would be on the street; if we didn’t, there would be anarchy by now. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be saying we looked up to the judiciary. If we didn’t, you wouldn’t have the hashing; all eyes would be on the judiciary. We somehow believe that the judiciary will do what is proper and right. Let me also say that the statement by His Excellency, the former vice president of Nigeria, detailed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, and his team are trying to threaten the overall judiciary by surreptitiously trying to compromise the judiciary.”

 

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (13:40)

Squareblogg (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Asari Dokubo Addresses His Militants On Parade, Shettima To Represent Tinubu At UN

2 mins ago

Don’t Allow Al-Makura To Be APC Chairman Because He’s Loyal To Tinubu- Ibrahim Modibo

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Lagos Confirms Mass Burial For End SARS Victims, Atiku Replies Tinubu

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Right Choice Of Nigerians-Giwa, Trump Receives $5.75m In Royalties

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button