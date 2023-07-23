If We Didn’t Have Some Level Of Confidence In The Judiciary, We’d Be On The Street—Chris Nwaokobia

During an interview with Arise , Chris Nwaokobia, convener of the Country First Movement, revealed that they have some level of confidence in the judiciary based on the presidential election petition tribunal, pointing out that if they didn’t, they would have been on the street or they would have been in anarchy by now.

He further stated that the former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, issued a statement in which he attacked the president for trying to threaten the judiciary by saying that there would be anarchy if the court delivered judgement against them.

According to him, “Let me say clearly that there’s something in the political amphitheatre; there’s something in the socio-political horizon that suggests that the people have some level of confidence in the judiciary. And I say this: if we didn’t, we would be on the street; if we didn’t, there would be anarchy by now. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be saying we looked up to the judiciary. If we didn’t, you wouldn’t have the hashing; all eyes would be on the judiciary. We somehow believe that the judiciary will do what is proper and right. Let me also say that the statement by His Excellency, the former vice president of Nigeria, detailed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, and his team are trying to threaten the overall judiciary by surreptitiously trying to compromise the judiciary.”

