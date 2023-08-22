NEWS

If We Are Trying To Find Those Who Don’t Have C of O And PDP Is One Of Them, We’ll Do Our Work” Wike

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has in a video (28:43) indicated that should the investigation reveal that the PDP building in Abuja lacks a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), the ministry will diligently and appropriately address the matter. In a press release, he emphasized that his focus is on combating illegality rather than engaging in political squabbles.

Wike stated, “I have moved beyond tril disputes in life. Have you ever seen me intimidated by anyone? Is there anyone I’ve secretly harbored animosity against? If our examination uncovers instances lacking C of Os, including the PDP building, we will carry out our responsibilities. To be honest, can you even name a single individual I consider an enemy? People spread propaganda, and I have a disdain for those who stray from the truth.”

In my opinion, I personally think Nyesom Wike is a good idea for the development of the FCT, but he should consider the feelings of people before taking some actions.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Cabinet ministers: I was happy to see Nyesom Wike, he has already hit the ground running- Afegbua

3 mins ago

Transfer: Roma keen on signing of Mason Greenwood; Johnson could snub Chelsea for Tottenham

5 mins ago

APGA demands constitutional review granting governors power over police, army in their states

10 mins ago

Imo 2023: It Is Our Hope That We’ll Sack APC From Govt” -Achonu Says As He Expects Obi In Imo State

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button