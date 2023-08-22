If We Are Trying To Find Those Who Don’t Have C of O And PDP Is One Of Them, We’ll Do Our Work” Wike

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has in a video (28:43) indicated that should the investigation reveal that the PDP building in Abuja lacks a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), the ministry will diligently and appropriately address the matter. In a press release, he emphasized that his focus is on combating illegality rather than engaging in political squabbles.

Wike stated, “I have moved beyond tril disputes in life. Have you ever seen me intimidated by anyone? Is there anyone I’ve secretly harbored animosity against? If our examination uncovers instances lacking C of Os, including the PDP building, we will carry out our responsibilities. To be honest, can you even name a single individual I consider an enemy? People spread propaganda, and I have a disdain for those who stray from the truth.”

In my opinion, I personally think Nyesom Wike is a good idea for the development of the FCT, but he should consider the feelings of people before taking some actions.

