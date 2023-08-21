NEWS

If We Are Trying To Find Those Who Don’t Have C Of O And PDP Is One Of Them, We Will Do Our Work – Wike

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has alleged that if they find out that the PDP building in Abuja does not have a Certificate of Occupancy, the ministry will do its work diligently and appropriately. He said in a press release that he’s not in a squabble with anyone of a political party and that his main aim is to fight against illegality. 

He said, ”Some of us have passed that petty stage in life. Have you ever seen that I’m afraid of anybody? Is there anybody that I want to fight that I will not tell them that I want to fight them? If we are trying to find out those who do not have C of O and PDP is one of them, we will do our work. I mean can you even mention one person that is my enemy? People carry propaganda and I don’t like people who don’t speak the truth.”

