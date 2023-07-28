‘If We Are To Sustain Democracy In Africa, Elections Must Be Free From Manipulation’ – Amb Bulus Lolo

The Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bulus Lolo has alleged that for Africa to sustain democracy, the electoral process must be free from manipulation by political leaders. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that the recent coup in Niger is an eye-opener to the need to deepen the democracy in Africa. According to him, the electoral process must reflect the will of the people.

He said, ”If you combine these three things, intolerance, religion and manipulation and marginalisation of electoral process. This put together will always create legitimacy for any government. And if we are to deepen and sustain the culture of democracy in Africa, elections must be from manipulation.

And indeed, the electoral outcome must be in line with the will of the people. This in a nutshell is what I see that is lacking in some countries. We have seen coups in Burkina Faso, we have seen in Mali. There was an attempt in Guinea Bissau, as we have seen in Sao Tome and Principe. So we have to respect the electoral processes.”

