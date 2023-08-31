If we are to state the fact, Wike is a victim of injustice in a way- Simeon Reef

Simeon Reef, Co-Founder, Foremost Magazine, said the fact is that, Nyesom Wike, FCT minister and former Rivers state governor, is a victim of injustice in a way.

Simeon Reef made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was asked to react to Nyesom Wike’s statement that he is still in PDP but he is on assignment in APC, and that, he owns nobody an apology for supporting Tinubu.

Simeon Reef said,

“If we are to state the fact, Wike is a victim of injustice in a way. Because there has been a rule in PDP that the Presidency will move to the south since the north has spent 8 years, so there is no way the north would continue for another 8 years again.”

Reef then explained that PDP thought Wike is somebody they could just neglect, whereas Wike said no, they can’t trade him out like that. He said after the 2019 election, Wike was left behind in PDP and was carrying the responsibility of the PDP, he said therefore, in the 2023 election when all the drama was going on, some of them would say that the PDP party leadership was not fair on Wike.

Watch video (1:17:23)

