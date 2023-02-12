If we are not careful, what happened in 1993 will happen again because of the political class- David Mbamara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a chieftain of the Labour Party and retired military officer, Captain David Mbamara, says that if we are not careful, what happened in 1993 will happen again because of the political class.

He made this known during an interview with the AriseTV morning show on Saturday.

He further stated that the same political class that was behind the crises that erupted shortly after the 1964 and 1993 elections were the same persons currently attempting to throw the country into turmoil to subvert the will of the electorates in the country, he said.

According to him, INEC has done a very nice job, and if I should rate them, I will be giving them 80%. It is really nice that everything is going smoothly, but the problem we have is the political class. The same people that destroyed the 1993 presidential election are the same people that are still doing it now. If we are not careful in this country, what happened in 1993 during the MK Abiola election will happen again because of those so-called “political classes,” he said.

