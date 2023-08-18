If We Are A Thriving Nation, States Will Survive On Their Own Without Relying On Abuja- Gov Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has noted that if Nigeria is truly thriving as a country, states in Nigeria will survive on their own, without depending on Abuja for their survival. He went on and made it known that states are expected to survive, whether they receive something from Abuja or not.

Speaking further, the Edo State Governor noted that the country is presently in a serious economic crisis, noting that Nigerians can’t continue to fold their hands and wait for a country that can’t help them. He went on and urged Nigerians to do all they can, in order to help themselves.

According to Premium Times report, Gov Obaseki made this disclosure on Thursday in Benin, the Edo State capital, at a workshop to discuss the implementation of the state’s new Land Use Charge Law.

He said: “If we are a truly thriving country, states will survive on their own, without relying on Abuja. Whether they give us or not, we would survive as a state. We have been surviving before now. Our administration is transparent and accountable, that is why the World Bank trusts us.”

Furthermore, the Edo State governor made it known that Edo State government has decided to take money from their Internally Generated Revenue to look after those that can’t feed, noting that they are doing their best as an administration to make things easy in Edo State for our citizens who have trust in his government.

It should be recalled that the federal government on Thursday announced ₦5 billion palliative to each of the 36 states to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

