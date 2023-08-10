If Want A Child, Make Sure You Are Ready To Take Care Of Them Or God Will Punish You – Blessing Ceo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo video discloses in her official page saying that anyone who wants to bring a child should make sure that they are ready to take care of them or God will punish that person.

She said this because there are so many people who give birth to children without control. This act will lead this children to poverty, sicknesses, loneliness and many other conditions. Blessing said that children are liabilities and not assets.

BleesingCeo also said that ladies should use protection for s£x to prevent unwanted pregnancy. She said that this unwanted pregnancy leads to having children which you were not prepared for and she also advise that if anyone wants to bring a child, they should be ready to take care of them or God will punish them.

Janiella (

)