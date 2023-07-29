If Umahi Had Planned, Had A Manifesto To Be Senator, How Did He Accept Another Role? -Anthony Kila

Following the announcement of the ministerial list by President Tinubu, Nigerian professor of strategy and development, Anthony Kila, expressed his astonishment at how the former governor of Ebonyi state, who had been elected as a senator, could easily transition to becoming a minister if he had a specific agenda outlined in his manifesto.

Anthony Kila pointed out that David Umahi had initially intended to serve as a senator to represent his constituents, and he had a clear manifesto. Therefore, the ease with which he assumed the role of a minister while already holding an elected position raises questions.

Anthony Kila emphasized his disapproval of such arrangements as they seem to undermine institutional norms. He clarified that his concerns are not personal to David Umahi, but rather, they revolve around the principle of respecting established institutions. Anthony expressed his dissatisfaction with elected officials leaving their positions shortly after being elected to take up ministerial roles.

He questioned, “If David Umahi had a well-thought-out plan and a manifesto to serve as a senator, how could he abruptly shift gears to accept another role?”

