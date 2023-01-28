If Tinubu’s Health Must Be Used As A Factor Against Him, Then It Must Be Used Against Atiku- Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public discourse surrounding the health status of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, a chieftain of the ruling party, Festus Keyamo has come out to explain why the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should also be brought under public scrutiny.

While speaking to a correspond of The PUNCH during an interview, Keyamo, who is the chief spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, argued that Tinubu is not only enjoying a clean bill of health, but the former Lagos governor has outperformed his rivals in terms of the number of states visited for campaigns. Going further, Keyamo insisted that if Tinubu’s health status must be a factor used against him by Nigerians, then it must also be used against Atiku Abubakar.

“On the health condition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, there is no basis at all. Asiwaju has been more active than everybody on the campaign. We want to also ask; what is the basis of the suspicion? Has Asiwaju at any time shown any sign of ill health?

The only time as far as I can remember is when he went for a knee cap operation, which is just to strengthen him more, and after then he has been bouncing all over the place. You can see him climbing going up and down. So, the issue of health is not a factor against him. If it must be used against him, which means it will also be against Atiku, who also went for treatment recently in Dubai.”

SOURCE: The PUNCH.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)