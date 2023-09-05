If Tinubu won without a lot of infractions, I’d be the first to tell Atiku to congratulate him-Dele Momodu

A Chieftain of the PDP, Chief Dele Momodu has said the 2023 presidential election won by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was totally shambolic. Momodu who spoke in an interview on Channels TV said if the process of election that produced Tinubu was free and fair, he would be the first person to tell the candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar to congratulate the winner.

When asked what aspects of the election was his concerns, the process or the announcement?

He said, “The process. If the process is faulty the announcement will be faulty. Too many aspects of the process is faulty but I can’t go into the details again because I will be dissipating my energy on what is already in court because I’m not a judge.

But Everybody including the international community, if they like they can abuse them, they are free, that’s our tradition, we don’t accept truth sometimes. But the truth is that look, had Tinubu won without a lot of those infractions, I will be the first to advise my principal to congratulate him. In 2019, when they declared Buhari against Atiku, I went immediately on Twitter and said Atiku should congratulate him. I’m a fair-minded person, I know no election will be perfect but this one was a sham, totally shambolic.”

