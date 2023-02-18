If Tinubu wins, let if be known that Buhari didn’t help him win – Actress, Eniola Badmus

Famous Nigerian actress and media personality, Eniola Badmus is one of the strong supporters of the Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, as she has been spotted in a number of the All Progressive Congress, APC, rallies across states in the country.

Taking to her social media handler, she revealed that the former governor of Lagos States has fought selflessly in making sure he secure the presidential seat in the coming election without getting help from president Buhari.

“Let it be known that if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins this election, it’s not because he’s party is the ruling party. It’s because of the faith Nigerians have in him personally. While Tinubu can boast that he was instrumental to PMB becoming president, PMB can not say he’s been instrumental in achieving Tinubu’s presidency. No one should later say Tinubu won because he’s party is in power. He is fighting his battle himself, she wrote. See screenshot below;

This triggered lots reactions among social media users, as especially those supporting candidates from other political parties. Joining these individuals, how would you react to this update?

