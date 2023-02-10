If Tinubu Wins And Is Denied, There’ll Not Only Be Crisis, They’ll Be Something Worst – Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, has a “expected victory,” according to Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC. Fani-Kayode also served as the Minister of Ation.

The former minister of ation made the statement in response to a speech by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, in which Adebanjo predicted a crisis if Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, lost the election on February 25.

On Wednesday in Lagos, the leader of the Yoruba ethnic group said that if the former governor of Anambra State fails in his bid for the presidency this year, there will be nothing like a united Nigeria. He was speaking at a celebration of the life and times of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide’s late President-General, Prof. George Obiozor.

According to a tweet published on the APC leader’s verified account, “Baba mi, the only thing that would generate a crisis is if, when @officialABAT wins, someone seeks to nullify or deny him his mandate.” If something like this happens, it won’t simply be a crisis; it’ll be a huge, fiery catastrophe.

