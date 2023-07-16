“If Tinubu Wants To Save, He Should Reduce His Convoys & The Presidential Fleet From 9-4” – Chidi Odinkalu

The Nigerian Tribune interviewed Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the ex-national chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), today where he spoke about the fiscal reforms of President Bola Tinubu and other national issues.

Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “I don’t think I will offer views about the fiscal until they crystalize. Regarding how the government can address the hardship that has attended petrol subsidy removal, I think if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu really wants to save, he should start by reducing the number of his convoys. The president should also reduce his presidential fleet from nine (9) to about four (4) or five (5).” He added, “the fact is that Tinubu will not do so.”

Speaking further, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “former President Muhammadu Buhari got approval for 16 advisers but Tinubu got approval for 20 advisers. Tinubu’s convoy is like one and a half times that of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is appointing domestic staff at a speed that outstrips the number of domestic staff that Muhammadu Buhari had.”

Again, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “if you were just to take the convoy alone, Tinubu’s convoy will be consuming petrol at more than one and a half times the price of Buhari’s convoy. The price of petrol has risen nearly two times since Buhari and yet the convoy of Tinubu is bigger. That will increase the cost of government.”

Lastly, Professor Chidi Odinkalu said, “my opinion on subsidy is that as long as the naira is going the way it is and we are not producing refined petroleum domestically, Tinubu cannot say he has removed subsidy. Saying so is just a fallacy.”

