If Tinubu truly wants El-Rufai as his minister, he knows what to do to get him confirmed- Source

According to a news that is published by the Leadership paper online this morning it was reported that a source in the presidency why reacting to leave development that led to the suspension of mallam Nasir el-rufai is ministerial screening this morning, has said that the former governor knows how to go about it if he truly wants the ministerial job.

The source while talking said, “Whatever is the case, the bulk stops on the President’s desk. If Tinubu truly wants El-Rufai as his minister, he knows what to do to get him confirmed. If he really means well, and wants El-Rufai to deliver for him on constant power supply, he knows what to do to get him confirmed as it happened in the case of Festus Keyamo some days ago.”

Further talking, the source said, “Recall that during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, El-Rufai had an issue with the lawmakers, when he alleged that some of them were demanding bribe from him to get him confirmed. Obasanjo intervened, and the matter was resolved and the Senate cleared him.”

It remains to be seen what the President would do in the next couple of days, whether to keep his words, or pander to inanities and thereby sacrifice proven competence and capacity.

