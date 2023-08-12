“If Tinubu Truly Wants El-Rufai As His Minister, He Knows What To Do To Get Him Confirmed” -Source

As per a Leadership paper online report today, a source from the presidency responded to the suspension of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai’s ministerial screening. The source mentioned that if El-Rufai genuinely desires the ministerial job, he knows the appropriate steps to take.

The source emphasized that the responsibility ultimately lies with the President. If Tinubu wants El-Rufai to become a minister and perform well, he understands the necessary actions to ensure El-Rufai’s confirmation. This approach was taken recently with Festus Keyamo.

Source: Leadership paper

The source also referenced a past incident during Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration when El-Rufai faced challenges during his confirmation due to alleged bribery demands from lawmakers. Obasanjo intervened, resolving the matter and obtaining Senate clearance for El-Rufai.

In my opinion, I believe President Tinubu should work out to get really dedicated people as his ministers and should not politicise the whole ministerial thing.

What do you think about this update?

