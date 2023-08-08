If Tinubu Orders Me & My Men To Go To Niger, We Will Go & Return Triumphantly -Asari Dokubo

During a recent live broadcast, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo conveyed his readiness to comply with the President’s orders if he is instructed to go to the Republic of Niger with his private military company.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo emphasised that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions towards the Niger Republic are guided by his role as ECOWAS chairman and the treaty protocols he endorsed. Additionally, Dokubo asserted his commitment to follow orders from the President. He stated, “If President Tinubu instructs me and my team to proceed to the Niger Republic, we will accept the mission and return triumphantly. They are not a match for us.”

Dokubo, who holds a significant position in the Kalabari kingdom, clarified, “I want everyone to understand that my organisation is not a private army but rather a private military company that provides security services under contract.”

In concluding his statement, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo compared his private military company to similar entities globally. He pointed out the presence of private military companies like Blackwater in the United States and the Wagner Group in Russia. He also noted that South Africa has a notable presence of private military companies.

