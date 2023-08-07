“If Tinubu Orders Me & My Men To Go To Niger, We Will Go And Return Victorious” -Asari Dokubo

In a recent live broadcast, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo made it clear that he will, alongside his private military company, obey the president if ordered to go to the Republic of Niger.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu actually has no personal beef with Niger Republic. The fact is that as ECOWAS chairman, he must abide by the protocols of the treaty he signed. On the other hand, if he orders me and my men to go to Niger Republic, we will go and return victorious. They are actually not our match.”

Speaking further, the Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “I want everyone to know today that what I have is not a private army but a private military company that provides security if contracted.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “private military companies exist everywhere. There is Blackwater in the United States and in Russia, there is Wagner private military company. I think South Africa is the country that has the highest number of private military companies today.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 44th minute).

Musingreports (

)