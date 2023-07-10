If Tinubu Offers Me Ministerial Position, I’ll Never Take It – Fayose

President Bola Tinubu and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, recently had a meeting at the State House on July 6, 2023. During a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fayose expressed his admiration for President Tinubu but made it clear that he would not accept a ministerial position if offered.

Tinubu, who has been in office for six weeks, has yet to announce his choice of ministers. Speculation has been rife about the inclusion of influential members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who played a significant role in his ascent to the presidency.

Fayose, a stalwart of the PDP, reiterated his support for Tinubu, stating that his solidarity was not driven by party politics but rather his belief in the President as an individual. He emphasized that he was not seeking a position for himself.

When asked if he would consider accepting a hypothetical ministerial role from Tinubu, Fayose categorically stated, “I will never take it.” He reasoned that individuals of his generation, who are around 70 years old or older, should step aside and allow their well-educated, grown-up children to assume leadership positions. According to Fayose, the future belongs to the younger generation, and they should be given a significant share of power.

Fayose further highlighted that many politicians from the older generation have had multiple opportunities to govern, which is why he believes it is time for a shift in power distribution. In his opinion, the allocation of power should be divided as follows: 40 percent for the older generation, 30 percent for women, and 30 percent for young people.

It is evident that Fayose is committed to advocating for a more inclusive political landscape that prioritizes the aspirations and potential of the younger generation. He firmly believes that they deserve a chance to shape their own future and contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

Source: channel television

