If Tinubu Is Unhealthy, How Is He Able To Cope With Stress Of His Rigorous Campaign?- Sabi Abdullahi

Deputy Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, in an interview has replied Critics who said the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is unfit to become president because of his health issues. According to Abdullahi, if Tinubu is unhealthy, how is he able to cope with stress of his rigorous Campaign. He also lament that there is nobody that is not having a healthy issues, adding that as one aged, health challenges will be coming

Speaking during the interview with Sun paper, Sabi Abdullahi said As far as I am concerned, if you look at the reality on ground, we’ve gone more than 30 days on active campaigns and, if you check the APC campaign calendar, Tinubu has been following this rigorous campaign schedules. Now, I ask; somebody who is ‘unhealthy,’ can he cope with the stress and strain of this rigorous campaign? If you are to use what people do as a yardstick, Tinubu is healthy

Source: The Sun paper

