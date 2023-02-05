NEWS

If Tinubu Is Unhealthy, How Is He Able To Cope With Stress Of His Rigorous Campaign?- Sabi Abdullahi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Deputy Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, in an interview has replied Critics who said the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is unfit to become president because of his health issues. According to Abdullahi, if Tinubu is unhealthy, how is he able to cope with stress of his rigorous Campaign. He also lament that there is nobody that is not having a healthy issues, adding that as one aged, health challenges will be coming

Speaking during the interview with Sun paper, Sabi Abdullahi said As far as I am concerned, if you look at the reality on ground, we’ve gone more than 30 days on active campaigns and, if you check the APC campaign calendar, Tinubu has been following this rigorous campaign schedules. Now, I ask; somebody who is ‘unhealthy,’ can he cope with the stress and strain of this rigorous campaign? If you are to use what people do as a yardstick, Tinubu is healthy

Source: The Sun paper

Ikechukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

In 2015 When We Supported Buhari, I Brought Almost 2m Votes From Kano Alone- Rabiu Kwankwaso

8 mins ago

Naira Redesign: PDP Accuses Tinubu And APC Of Hoarding News Naira Notes For Selfish Interest.

8 mins ago

OBIdients Warm Up Ahead Of Obi’s Mega Campaign Coming Up At The Tafawa Balewa Square In Lagos

18 mins ago

CBN Wants To Use Naira Redesign Policy To Stop The Presidential Election From Holding – Oshiomhole

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button