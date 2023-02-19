This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If Tinubu Is Sure Of Winning, They Should Allow The Election Hold And Stop Deceiving Us—Dele Momodu

As the contest for the presidential seat among the major candidates heats up and we countdown to the date of voting a competent president amidst the prolonging Naira crisis, a Nigerian journalist and spokeswoman for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come out to slam the APC campaign council members and their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, stating that they are the only party wishing the forthcoming election should not take place because they are not ready.

Dele Momodu, while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Trust Tv News on Saturday, February 17, added that if the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is sure of winning the election regardless of what he claimed was targeted at him, then he should win and stop deceiving Nigerians.

According to him, “As it is now, the APC members are the ones wishing the election should not hold because they are not ready; it’s obvious they are not ready; because Tinubu has been lamenting and crying endlessly that they are targeting him, saying even if there’s no fuel he would win, even if there’s no cash, he would win; if he is sure of winning the polls then he should stop deceiving us.”

