If Tinubu is saying subsidy has come to stay, we have to manage him until the court decide- Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, said that if President Tinubu insists that the fuel subsidy has come to stay, Nigerians have to manage him until the court decides.

Igho Akeregha made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was talking about corruption and the continuous rise in price of goods, food and fuel.

Igho Akeregha began by asking why President Tinubu is not talking about corruption, because at the root of our national crisis is corruption. He said he heard some spokesperson of Tinubu saying that, they now know the amount of fuel consumption by Nigerians, and therefore, subsidy removal has come to stay and it won’t go.

He said if we compare what is happening now in Nigeria with what happened in Kenya, it suggests that Tinubu’s government is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. He said when William Ruto in Kenya removed the fuel subsidy, things were badly affected and people objected. He said when Ruto sees that, he reverse it, and till today, there is stability in Kenya.

However, Igho said if Tinubu’s government is saying subsidy has come to stay, he asked why he didn’t put refinery back on track, and punished those who stole Nigeria dry between 2015 to 2023. He said the common man is the one suffering.

“If Tinubu is saying subsidy has come to stay, we have to manage him until the court decide.”

Watch video (1:09:52)

pecial (

)