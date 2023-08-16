NEWS

If Tinubu Is Saying Fuel Subsidy Has Come To Stay, We Have To Manage Him Till The Court Decides— Igho Akeregha

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Igho Akeregha has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision on the removal of fuel subsidy from the economy. Igho Akeregha stated that Nigerians would have to ‘manage’ President Bola Ahmed Tinubu until the court deliberating the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, reaches its verdict.

Speaking on the issue, Igho Akeregha said: “There is a reign and atmosphere of impunity in Nigeria, and that is the root of our crisis. So, it is just the common man that is suffering. So, if Tinubu is saying that fuel subsidy has come to stay, then we [Nigerians] have to manage him until the court decides.

“Hopefully if the court decides maybe Nigeria will recalibrate their engagement with this government but for now, for me as an individual, for inflation to be at 24.8 percent, the highest ever in the last 18 years, I mean it is something that should be of concern to everyone. So, I am not excited sitting here to rant, and I’m sure nobody is clapping”.

