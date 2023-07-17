If Tinubu is not disqualified by the Court, forget about justice in Nigeria—Umar Sani

Umar Sani, who was a spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, has made a statement on his official Twitter handle as it regards the disqualification of the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement released by Umar, as expressed by Silas Joseph Onu, read, “If Tinubu is not disqualified by the Court, forget about justice in Nigeria.

I have carefully perused the Petition of APM versus Tinubu, Shetima, APC, and INEC, and all I can say is that it appeared too mundane but carries the strongest venom against Tinubu, Shetima, APC, and INEC.

The former Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Vice President Namadi Sambo of Nigeria continued his statement, saying, “Many looked down on the case and said that the Supreme Court has already determined the issue of double nomination. However, a close look at the Petition will show that the case was never about the double nomination of Shetima but an invalid nomination. The core of the case is that, at the time Tinubu nominated his running mate, he himself was no longer a candidate by virtue of the combined provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act, 2022, in Section 142 (1) and Section 33 of the Constitution and Electoral Act, respectively.

The Nigerian columnist continued, saying, “Let me bring you closer to the facts, the law, and the Petition before the Court of Appeal by the APM. Due to the impression created about double nomination, the APC and Tinubu, in concert with INEC, presented a case before the Supreme Court that got them out of the trap of double nomination. However, in their attempt to avoid a double nomination, they fell victim to an “invalid nomination.”

Another part of his statement read, “APM is simply saying that as of the 14th day of July, 2022, APC had no valid Candidate for President as its Vice Presidential Candidate withdrew 21 days before a replacement was made, instead of within 14 days. You see, this is our law, and no court can amend it because of one person. This is a clear case of power coming from God.

He concluded by saying, “Now, the law, the facts, and the case are all against the Candidacy of Tinubu, and no one can say otherwise. I can only wait to see how the Lords of the Law will deal with this. It will be interesting to see a position contrary to what the law clearly states. But what do I know?

