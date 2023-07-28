NEWS

“If Tinubu Is My Biological Father, I Won’t ‘Hustle’ The Way Seyi Tinubu Is Working Up & Down-Freeze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

A Nigerian social commentator, Daddy Freeze, went live some moments ago to speak about himself in relation with the son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Seyi Tinubu.

Daddy Freeze said, “if President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were to be my biological father, I won’t hustle the way Seyi Tinubu is working up and down. The young man is even trying.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “as a person, I don’t like disturbing myself with works because I don’t have too many ambition in life. The only thing that motivates me to work is because I don’t want to return to my father’s house and beg for things.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “if my father is also someone like Femi Otedola, i will only be spending his money. Once he leaves home, I will be the one driving his exotic cars. I will also travel out of the country once or twice a year.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, click here (between 43rd – 48th minutes).

Musingreports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

8 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

10 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

20 mins ago

Ministerial list: New ministries may be created, says Gbajabiamila

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button