“If Tinubu Is My Biological Father, I Won’t ‘Hustle’ The Way Seyi Tinubu Is Working Up & Down-Freeze

A Nigerian social commentator, Daddy Freeze, went live some moments ago to speak about himself in relation with the son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Seyi Tinubu.

Daddy Freeze said, “if President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were to be my biological father, I won’t hustle the way Seyi Tinubu is working up and down. The young man is even trying.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “as a person, I don’t like disturbing myself with works because I don’t have too many ambition in life. The only thing that motivates me to work is because I don’t want to return to my father’s house and beg for things.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “if my father is also someone like Femi Otedola, i will only be spending his money. Once he leaves home, I will be the one driving his exotic cars. I will also travel out of the country once or twice a year.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, click here (between 43rd – 48th minutes).

