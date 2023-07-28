NEWS

If Tinubu Is My Biological Father, I Won’t ‘Hustle’ The Way Seyi Tinubu Is Working Up& Down” -Freeze

In a recent live session, Nigerian social commentator Daddy Freeze made remarks about himself in comparison to Mr. Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daddy Freeze expressed that if President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were his biological father, he wouldn’t need to hustle as much as Seyi Tinubu does. He acknowledged Seyi Tinubu’s hard work and efforts.

Further, Daddy Freeze shared that he, personally, doesn’t like burdening himself with excessive work as he doesn’t have many ambitions in life. However, he is motivated to work to avoid depending on his father for support.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From The 43rd – 48th Minutes)

Lastly, Daddy Freeze commented that if his father were someone like Femi Otedola, he would enjoy spending his father’s money and driving exotic cars when his father is not around. He would also take the opportunity to travel abroad once or twice a year.

