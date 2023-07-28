“If Tinubu Is My Biological Father, I Won’t ‘Hustle’ The Way Seyi Tinubu Is Working Up & Down-Freeze

A Nigerian social commentator known as Daddy Freeze recently went live and shared his thoughts about himself in comparison to Mr. Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daddy Freeze said, “if President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were to be my biological father, I won’t hustle the way Seyi Tinubu is working up and down. The young man is even trying.”

Furthermore, Daddy Freeze opened up about his own perspective on work and ambition. He stated, “Personally, I prefer not to burden myself with excessive work because I don’t harbor grand ambitions in life. However, the fear of depending on my father’s support motivates me to work diligently, so I don’t have to go back and ask for favors.”

Finally, Daddy Freeze envisioned a different scenario, saying, “If my father happened to be someone like Femi Otedola, I would undoubtedly enjoy the privilege of using his wealth. Whenever he’s away, I’d be driving his luxurious cars and perhaps even travel abroad once or twice a year.”

