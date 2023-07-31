“If Tinubu Invites Me To Work For Him, So Be It But I Won’t Beg For Anything” – Asari Dokubo

In an interview with Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo last night, he revealed what he will do if invited by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to work for Nigeria.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “if president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu deems it fit to invite me and other stakeholders of Rivers state, who are working for him, to synergize and work together, so be it but I will not personally beg him for anything (like appointment).”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “as far as I am concerned, if for almost 7 years of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s government, I did not die, I expect that for the four or eight years of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, I will survive it also. If Nyesom Wike eventually becomes a minister and wants to use his office against his Political opponents, of which I am one, I believe I will survive it too.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (watch from 49th minute).

