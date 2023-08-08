“If Tinubu Goes And Invade Niger Along With ECOWAS, He Will Lose More Than ECOWAS” – Mahdi Shehu

Sequel to the report that the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the chairman of the economic community of West African states, sought the approval of the Nigerian senate to deploy troops to Niger to restore democratic order in the west African country, Nigerian political analyst, Mahdi Shehu has cautioned that if Tinubu goes ahead to invade Niger along with ECOWAS, he would lose more than the ECOWAS.

You will recall that upon assumption of office, Tinubu emerged as the chairman of the economic community of West African states. According to Mahdi Shehu, if Tinubu decides to go to war with Niger under the umbrella of ECOWAS, Nigeria would be more at the recieving end in terms of the consequences and impacts of the war.

Shehu also stressed that Tinubu would lose more than being the chairman of the ECOWAS if he decides to invade Niger.

In his words, Shehu stated “if Tinubu decides to go and invade Niger along with ECOWAS, he will lose more than ECOWAS”.

Here is the video (from 11:38)

