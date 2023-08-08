NEWS

“If Tinubu Goes And Invade Niger Along With ECOWAS, He Will Lose More Than ECOWAS” – Mahdi Shehu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Sequel to the report that the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the chairman of the economic community of West African states, sought the approval of the Nigerian senate to deploy troops to Niger to restore democratic order in the west African country, Nigerian political analyst, Mahdi Shehu has cautioned that if Tinubu goes ahead to invade Niger along with ECOWAS, he would lose more than the ECOWAS.

You will recall that upon assumption of office, Tinubu emerged as the chairman of the economic community of West African states. According to Mahdi Shehu, if Tinubu decides to go to war with Niger under the umbrella of ECOWAS, Nigeria would be more at the recieving end in terms of the consequences and impacts of the war.

Shehu also stressed that Tinubu would lose more than being the chairman of the ECOWAS if he decides to invade Niger.

In his words, Shehu stated “if Tinubu decides to go and invade Niger along with ECOWAS, he will lose more than ECOWAS”.

Here is the video (from 11:38)

B-GlobalGist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

S’West has 6 ministers with 3 extras, making it 9; S’East only have 5 ministers -Nwoye

2 mins ago

Niger Junta Denies Entry To AU Representatives

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy Removal: Senate Meets Organised Labour In Abuja, Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

13 mins ago

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Ex-Army Chief Buratai Secures Court Order Through Proxy To Recover Funds, Posh Vehicles, Other Properties Seized By Anti-Corruption Body, ICPC

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button